Ontario plans Toronto-Windsor high-speed rail; trains would go up to 250km/h

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario's premier is announcing this morning that the province is taking steps toward a high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Windsor.

The government says Ontario is the first province to undertake a "rail transformation" on this scale.

Last month's provincial budget announced that the government would go ahead with an environmental assessment for the project and today the premier says the province is investing $15 million for that.

Preliminary design work is also starting and the government will establish a new body to oversee the project.

Trains on the planned rail link would travel up to 250 kilometres per hour, which is expected to cut travel times between Toronto and Windsor from four hours to two.