Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,476.94, up 18.48 points):

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down 28 cents, or 2.52 per cent, to $10.82 on 15.6 million shares.

Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD). Miner. Down 1.5 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to 33 cents on 9.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $5.64 on 7.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $3.25 on 6.4 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.13 per cent, to $4.59 on 6.2 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down 31 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $22.20 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.95 per cent, at $2.09 on 2.9 million shares. Quebec's premier says the province needs to take care of the Montreal-based transportation company because of its unique importance to the province. Philippe Couillard is urging Quebecers to support Bombardier, which has recently faced a strong public backlash over planned hikes to executive pay.