Bombardier and U.S. aerospace supplier Triumph settle legal dispute

MONTREAL — Bombardier and Triumph have reached a settlement about five months after the U.S. aerospace supplier filed a $455-million lawsuit against the Quebec-based aircraft manufacturer.

Details of the settlement announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Triumph had alleged in a suit filed in Quebec Superior Court that Bombardier failed to pay for expenses related to changes in the design of wings for the Global 7000 business jet.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) had rejected the allegations, saying they are without merit. It said the changes were made collectively by both sides and were within the scope of its contract with Triumph.

Triumph says it still supports the Global 700 program.

The Global 7000 had its maiden flight last November and is scheduled to enter into service next year.