Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,419.49, down 57.45 points):

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 28 cents, or 11.57 per cent, to $2.14 on 8.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $3.75 on 6.4 million shares.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSX:ONC). Health care. Down 30 cents, or 32.61 per cent, to 62 cents on 6.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 43 cents, or 2.84 per cent, to $14.70 on 5.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up eight cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $3.33 on 5.4 million shares.

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSX:MSL). Health care. Down one cent, or 0.62 per cent, to $1.60 on five million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Banks. Down $3.15, or 3.31 per cent, to $91.98 on 3.1 million shares. Toronto-based bank reported higher profits from its wealth management and capital markets divisions helped grow its second-quarter net income by 28 per cent to $1.25 billion. The bank's second-quarter revenue was $5.74 billion, up from $5.10 billion a year ago.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.35 per cent, at $2.16 on 4.5 million shares. Bombardier and Triumph have reached a settlement about five months after the U.S. aerospace supplier filed a $455-million lawsuit against the Quebec-based aircraft manufacturer. Details of the settlement announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 25 cents, or 2.71 per cent, to $8.99 on 1.2 million shares. The Toronto-based mortgage company says it has drawn down a further $250 million this week from its emergency line of credit to repay deposit notes due Wednesday. That leaves the company with $350 million left from a $2 billion line of credit provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan late last month.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down two cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $23.43 on 1.3 million shares. The Ontario government's plan to lower hydro rates, which have roughly doubled over the last decade, is expected to cost taxpayers $21 billion over the next 30 years, according to the province's budget watchdog. A report from the financial accountability officer released Wednesday found the government will spend $45 billion over the life of its hydro plan to save people $24 billion on their bills. The $45 billion is mostly the cost of funding an eight-per-cent rebate that took effect in January and assumes balanced budgets. If the government has to fund that rebate through debt, the cost could soar up to $93 billion, the report said.