GLAAD reports slim increase in LGBTQ representation in film

LOS ANGELES — The advocacy group GLAAD says the representation of LGBTQ characters in major Hollywood films increased nearly 1 per cent in 2016, but the group says many of the portrayals weren't positive.

GLAAD's annual study released Thursday surveyed 125 releases from the seven major Hollywood studios and found them again to be severely lagging behind strides made in television and independent film, which produced the LGBTQ-friendly best-picture winner "Moonlight."

Three of the major studios, Lionsgate Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios, were given failing ratings. No studio received positive marks because many of the LGBTQ characters were used as mere punchlines.

The report did note signs of progress, however, in films from 2017.

