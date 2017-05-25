Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,410.73, down 8.76 points):

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 11 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $10.98 on 6.9 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 40 cents, or 18.69 per cent, to $2.54 on 6.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 31 cents, or 6.95 per cent, to $4.15 on 6.7 million shares.

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Up $1.22, or 41.36 per cent, to $4.17 on 6.3 million shares. Florida-based chemical company Rayonier Advanced Materials is planning to buy Tembec Inc. in a friendly takeover deal that values the Quebec-based forestry company at US$807 million, including assumed debt.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 37 cents, or 2.52 per cent, to $14.33 on 4.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.93 per cent, at $2.18 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down $1.06, or one per cent, to $105.24 on 1.6 million shares. The Toronto-based bank reported $1.05 billion of net income in its second quarter, up from $941 million a year ago. The earnings amounted to $2.59 per share, compared with $2.35 during the second quarter of 2016. Revenue for the quarter was $3.70 billion compared with $3.63 billion a year ago.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 15 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $23.69 on 2.8 million shares. The insurance and wealth management company says Donald Guloien will retire as chief executive at the end of September. He will be replaced by Roy Gori, an Australian who joined Manulife in 2015 and has been senior executive vice-president and general manager of Manulife's Asia division. Manulife had announced in March that Gori would become president of Manulife effective June 5. He will now add the CEO role and join the company's board of directors on Oct. 1, subject to immigration approvals.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up 74 cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $93.74 on 3.8 million shares. The Toronto-based bank boosted its second-quarter net income by nine per cent to $2.81 billion. It amounted to $1.85 per share, compared with $1.66 per share during the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter was $10.31 billion, up from $9.53 billion a year ago.