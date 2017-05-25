TD Bank's second quarter net income grows 22 per cent to $2.5 billion
TORONTO — TD Bank (TSX:TD) had $2.5 billion of net income during the second quarter, up 22 per cent from a year ago
The earnings amounted to $1.31 per share.
That compared with $1.07 per share or $2.05 billion of net income during the same period last year.
The Toronto-based bank had $8.47 billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, up from $8.26 billion a year ago.
