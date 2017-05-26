Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,416.93, up 6.20 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.21 per cent, at $2.25 on 7.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 13 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $14.46 on 6.04 million shares.

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Up six cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $4.23 on 4.19 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up 18 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $93.92 on 4.16 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up two cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $2.56 on 3.3 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $22.07 on 3.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Up 25 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $75.91 on 1.2 million shares. The Canadian bank has reached a deal to sell its Malaysian unit, Bank of Nova Scotia Berhad, to Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd. for a reported C$345.5 million.