Toronto stock index slips, U.S. markets nearly flat ahead of holiday weekend

TORONTO — North American stock markets were generally lower in late-morning trading, but only modestly.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 22.03 points to 15,388.70, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 12.32 points to 21,070.63. The S&P 500 index shed 0.61 of a point to 2,414.46, and the Nasdaq composite index gained 0.15 of a point at 6,205.41.

The U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.35 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 74.33 cents US.

The July crude contract was up 15 cents at US$49.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down one cent at US$3.26 per mmBTU.