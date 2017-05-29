Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,421.91, up 4.98 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up eight cents, or 3.56 per cent, at $2.33 on 6.7 million shares. Boeing says its trade complaint against Bombardier is designed to prevent the Montreal-based rival from using subsidies to produce a larger version of the CSeries plane that would directly compete with its own flagship narrowbody 737 aircraft. Last week, Boeing filed a document with the U.S. International Trade Commission that sheds new light on the trade dispute between the two aerospace manufacturers.

Sandvine Corp. (TSX:SVC). Telecommunications. Up 71 cents, or 22.54 per cent, to $3.86 on 5.8 million shares. The Waterloo-based company announced Friday it was being acquired by Vector Capital for $483 million.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $14.27 on 1.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 18 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $12.82 on 1.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $64.26 on 1.14 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Airline. Up 29 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $17.95 on 1.13 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

The Boyd Group income fund (TSX:BYD.UN). Up $8.79, or 9.79 per cent, to $98.56 on 89,513 shares. The Winnipeg-based income fund will more than double its presence in Canada by acquiring 68 collision repair centres in Ontario operated by Assured Automotive Inc. for $193.6 million. Boyd says its North American network of collision repair shops will grow to 474 locations when the deal closes, including 110 in Canada. Assured Automotive CEO Desmond D'Silva and president Tony Canade will join the Boyd management team and continue to lead the Assured operation under its own brand name.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Down 32 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $103.38 on 301,139 shares. The union representing approximately 3,000 employees at Canadian National Railway says it has reached a verbal agreement with the company, hours before the workers were in a legal strike position.