Federal Liberals nervous as B.C. political shake-up tests pipeline approval

OTTAWA — Federal Liberals are anxiously awaiting the details of the emerging agreement between the NDP and Green Party in British Columbia as they try to determine whether the federal approval of a pipeline expansion is about to be pushed off the rails.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Italy, insisted Tuesday the B.C. political shake up doesn't change the facts in favour of the Trans Mountain pipeline approval, if B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan gets the keys to the premier's office, the project is going to have trouble.

Trudeau threw his political weight behind the Trans Mountain project by announcing its approval last November in a move that upset some supporters.

Professor George Hoberg of the University of British Columbia Liu Institute for Global Issues says while interprovincial pipelines remain the jurisdiction of Ottawa, a province could put up road blocks, such as refusing logging permits for construction or insisting on a provincial environmental assessment.

Hoberg says Ottawa would likely prevail in legal challenges, but any delays could shake up investors who already showed skittishness about the project during Kinder Morgan's initial public offering Tuesday.