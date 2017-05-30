US home prices rising 2 times faster than wages
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices climbed in March at the strongest rate in nearly three year as a dwindling supply of houses for sale is causing prices to significantly outpace income growth.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index released Tuesday rose 5.9
"Over the last year, analysts suggested that one factor pushing prices higher was the unusually low inventory of homes for sale," said David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "People are staying in their homes longer rather than selling and trading up.
A steady job market has bulked up demand among many would-be buyers, but there are fewer properties on the market. Sales listings have plummeted 9
The largest annual gain was in Seattle, where prices have surged 12.3
Of the 20 cities in the index, the weakest gain was in New York City_an area where home prices are already high relative to median incomes. Home prices in New York City have risen 4.1
