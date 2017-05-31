Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,349.91, down 22.44 points):

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down 18 cents, or 4.22 per cent, to $4.09 on 51.5 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down $1.54 cents, or 15.25 per cent, to $8.56 on 26.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $2.44 on 13.2 million shares. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan used a major speech Wednesday to the defence industry to blast American firm Boeing for picking a trade spat with Bombardier. Sajjan said Canada is disappointed by the "unfounded" action by one of its major partners in the defence industry and he delivered that message to hundreds at a breakfast speech at a major trade show for military contractors.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.78 per cent, to $3.50 on 9.2 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Down nine cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $3.69 on 8.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down 17 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $93.37 on 7.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: