National Bank Q2 profit up 130%, dividend to rise

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada says its second-quarter net income more than doubled to $484 million.

The profit amounted to $1.28 per common share (TSX:NA), up from 52 cents per share last year or $210 million.

The Montreal-based bank (TSX:NA) says all business segments showed earnings growth during the quarter ended April 30.

Revenue was up 12 per cent to just under $1.6 billion.

The 130 per cent improvement from last year was also the result of credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2016.

National Bank says its quarterly dividend will rise by about four per cent to 58 cents per common share.