Sajjan blasts Boeing in defence industry speech over trade spat with Bombardier

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is using a major speech to the defence industry to blast American firm Boeing for picking a trade spat with Bombardier.

Sajjan says Canada is disappointed by the action by one of its major partners in the defence industry, and he delivered that message to hundreds at a breakfast speech at a major trade show for military contractors.

Boeing has petitioned the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate subsidies for Bombardier's CSeries aircraft that it says have allowed the Canadian company to export planes at well below cost.

Sajjan repeated the Canadian government's thinly veiled retaliation threat to scrap the planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from the Boeing.

Sajjan also said the defence policy review that he will unveil next week will be linked to the government's broader innovation agenda.