US pending home sales fell again in April
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans retreated from signing contracts to buy homes in April for the second straight month, a possible sign that a declining number of homes on the market are stifling sales during the traditional spring buying season.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index fell 1.3
Potential buyers are crowding open houses in many
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. A sale is typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.
Signed contracts in April fell in the Midwest and South, stayed unchanged in the West and increased in the Northeast.