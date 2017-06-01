Auto sales set record in May, gain 11.2 per cent compared with a year ago

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales set a monthly record in May, gaining 11.2 per cent year-over-year.

The consulting firm says vehicle sales for the month totalled 216,861 including 75,172 cars and 141,689 light trucks, topping the previous record set in April 2016.

That result compared with total sales of 194,934, including 73,079 cars and 121,855 light trucks, in May 2016.

Ford led the way with 34,475 sales last month, up 17.4 per cent from a year ago, while FCA was second with 33,186, up 4.6 per cent.

General Motors sold 31,149, up 35.8 per cent compared with May last year.