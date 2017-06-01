Nissan US sales up 3 pct; May could bring 1st gain of year
DETROIT — Nissan and its Infiniti luxury brand reported that sales rose 3
Nissan says it sold just over 137,000 vehicles led by the Rogue small SUV with nearly a 19
Analysts expect U.S. sales to eke out a small gain in May, the first monthly increase of the year. LMC Automotive and J.D. Power predict a 0.5
From January through April, sales fell 2.4
