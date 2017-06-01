Uni-Select to buy U.K.-based auto parts distributor for C$355.3 million

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS) has reached agreements to buy one of the United Kingdom's biggest distributors of automotive repair parts for about C$355.3 million.

The Parts Alliance will become the European base for the Quebec-based company, which distributes automotive repair parts throughout Canada and the United States.

Uni-Select says The Parts Alliance currently has 161 corporate stores and 38 affiliated locations serving England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

The Parts Alliance chief executive Peter Sephton will continue to lead the organization and become CEO of Uni-Select's European business segment.