Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,442.75, down 27.16 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up nine cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $2.56 on 17.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 20 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $13.08 on 6.43 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 65 cents, or 5.30 per cent, to $11.61 on 6.35 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down 18 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $9.37 on 5.6 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 20 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $15.22 on 4.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 17 cents, or 4.30 per cent, to $3.78 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: