TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Hot house: The most widely watched housing market these days will make news Monday, when the Toronto Real Estate Board releases the property sales figures for May on Monday. The Ontario government has unveiled more than a dozen measures aimed at improving housing affordability, including a tax on foreign buyers, and there are signs Toronto may be cooling off.

Coffee klatch: Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, holds its annual meeting Monday at its headquarters in Oakville, Ont. The multinational has been engaged in a tussle with some Tim Hortons franchisees, and some of that frustration could spill over.

Britain votes: The vapour trails of Brexit hover over Britain's election Thursday, and business leaders and politicians here will be closely watching the results. As our largest trading partner in Europe, the outcome could have implications for Canada. The federal government has been holding informal trade talks with Britain.

The bottom line: A smattering of corporate earnings to note this week, including results from Dollarama, Hudson's Bay, Transcontinental and DavidsTea.