Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,409.78, down 32.97 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $2.53 on 6.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $13 on 4.9 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 47 cents, or 5.02 per cent, to $9.84 on 3.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 1.89 per cent, to $5.72 on 3.1 million shares.

Avesoro Resources Inc. (TSX:ASO). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 12.50 per cent, to 4.5 cents on three million shares.

Asanko Gold Inc. (TSX:AKG). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $2.10 on 2.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:OR). Miner. Up $1.95, or 13.54 per cent, to $16.35 on 2.2 million shares. Osisko will pay $1.125 billion in cash and stock to acquire a portfolio of royalty and production streams from Orion Mine Finance Group, the companies announced Monday.