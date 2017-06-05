US productivity flat in first quarter, while labour costs up
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers was flat in the first three months of this year, while
Productivity growth was zero in the January-March quarter after rising at a 1.8
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak through most of the current recovery. Many analysts believe finding a way to boost productivity growth is the biggest economic challenge facing the country, but there is no consensus on the cause of the slowdown.
The revision in first quarter productivity had been expected because of the revision to first quarter gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services. The government initially reported that GDP had risen by a tepid 0.7
Since 2007, productivity increases have averaged just 1.2
Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work, which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation.
The effort to boost productivity back to the levels since before the Great Recession will likely be a key factor in determining whether President Donald Trump will achieve his goal of boosting overall growth from the weak 2.1
During the campaign, Trump pledged to double growth to 4
