ABC is off and running with NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward David West during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — The NBA Finals is off and running with its best ratings through two games since the Chicago Bulls' last championship in 1998. Now ABC has to hope the Cleveland Cavaliers can make it competitive.

The Nielsen company said that the first two games averaged 19.2 million viewers. Both were won by the Golden State Warriors. Since the interest in championship series usually increase if they near a seventh game, ABC would be in great shape if the Cavs can take a few.

Unfortunately for the network, the Warriors haven't lost in the playoffs yet.

NBC had a strong showing this week with the first edition of Megyn Kelly's newsmagazine.

