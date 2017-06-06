Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,464.56, up 54.78 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 34 cents, or 9.88 per cent, to $3.78 on 9.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 49 cents, or 8.57 per cent, to $6.21 on 7.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $2.55 on 6.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 36 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $23.15 on 5.5 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up 71 cents, or 11.70 per cent, to $6.78 on 5.2 million shares. Japanese company Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. will pay $195 million for 30 per cent of Iamgold's ownership interest in the Cote Gold Project in Ontario.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 6.37 per cent, to $4.34 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: