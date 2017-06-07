DavidsTea losing another top executive, months after the arrival of new CEO
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — DavidsTea is losing another senior executive as its chief financial officer leaves the specialty tea retailer in July, four months following the arrival of new CEO Joel Silver.
The Montreal-based company says CFO Luis Borgen will depart after five years including its move to become public two years ago.
DavidsTea (Nasdaq:DTEA) says it swung to a $400,000 loss in the first quarter from a $1.5-million profit a year ago.
Sales grew 9.4 per cent to $48.7 million but comparable sales for stores open at least a year — a key retail metric — decreased 5.7 per cent.
Excluding one-time items, the adjusted loss was $1.1 million or four cents per share, two cents better than forecasts by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
That compared to profits of $1.5 million or six cents per share a year earlier.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Concerns raised over proposed locations for new J.L. Ilsley High School
-
'This is not good:' Police investigate young woman's suspicious death in Dartmouth
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches