Flair Airlines purchases assets of no-frills flight service NewLeaf

KELOWNA, B.C. — Flair Airlines Ltd. has purchased the assets of no-frills flight service NewLeaf.

The charter airline based in Kelowna, B.C., has provided the planes and crews for NewLeaf flights, which began operating last year.

Flair Airlines says the transaction, terms of which weren't disclosed, includes NewLeaf's marketing, selling and distribution assets.

Both companies say there will be no disruption in service.

NewLeaf flights travel between several Canadian airports, including Hamilton, Winnipeg and Halifax.