Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,372.14, down 92.42 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $3.81 on 10.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up four cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $23.19 on 6.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 34 cents, or 8.72 per cent, to $3.56 on 5.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $2.53 on 5.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down $1.04, or 7.85 per cent, to $12.21 on 5.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 71 cents, or 6.13 per cent, to $10.88 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 10 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $14.90 on 2.9 million shares. BlackBerry's automotive division has created an updated software platform to help keep the connected and autonomous vehicles of the future secure. The QNX hypervisor 2.0 allows multiple operating systems to run at the same time on one hardware platform and allows breaches in one part to be isolated without impacting the rest of the car's software.