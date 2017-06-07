Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,372.14, down 92.42 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $3.81 on 10.7 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up four cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $23.19 on 6.4 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 34 cents, or 8.72 per cent, to $3.56 on 5.9 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $2.53 on 5.6 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down $1.04, or 7.85 per cent, to $12.21 on 5.2 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 71 cents, or 6.13 per cent, to $10.88 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 10 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $14.90 on 2.9 million shares. BlackBerry's automotive division has created an updated software platform to help keep the connected and autonomous vehicles of the future secure. The QNX hypervisor 2.0 allows multiple operating systems to run at the same time on one hardware platform and allows breaches in one part to be isolated without impacting the rest of the car's software.
Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Discount retailer. Up $1.04, or 0.81 per cent, to $129.02 on 790,376 shares. The Montreal-based discount retailer reported Wednesday a profit of $94.7 million or 82 cents per share in the first quarter ended April 30. That was up from $83.2 million, or 68 cents per share a year ago. Sales rose 10 per cent to $704.9 million. The company also said it can absorb planned minimum wage increases across the country, but the retailer won't rule out raising prices if labour costs continue to climb.
