New York City cabs test ride-sharing for discounted fares

NEW YORK — Two competing ride-sharing services are teaming up to encourage New Yorkers to share the city's famous yellow taxis for a discounted fare.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2qZLCxX ) the shared cabs are currently operating in Manhattan as of Tuesday.

The companies, Via and Curb, are making the effort to create a new option for people dealing with a subway system that's overwhelmed by delays, and lessen the impact of Uber and Lyft on the traditional cab business.