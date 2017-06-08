Contractor injured performing maintenance at Syncrude oilsands site

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A man has been injured at an oilsands facility in northern Alberta.

Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson said a contractor was performing routine maintenance early Thursday at the Mildred Lake upgrader complex near Fort McMurray when there was "an incident."

Gibson said he didn't know what happened or the type of maintenance the contractor was doing.

He said Syncrude has suspended certain maintenance activities while it investigates.

Gibson said the contractor was taken to the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray before being transferred to hospital in Edmonton.