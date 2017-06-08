Valeant to sell iNova Pharmaceuticals for US$930 million cash to 2 fund managers
A
A
Share via Email
LAVAL, Que. — Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX:VRX) says it will receive US$930 million in cash for its iNova unit, which will be sold to two fund managers under a deal announced Thursday.
iNova Pharmaceuticals markets a variety of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and the treatment of coughs and colds.
Valeant says it will use proceeds from the sale of iNova to repay debt.
The buyers are funds managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group.
The Carlyle Group is a global U.S.-based company with about US$162 billion of assets under management.
Pacific Equity Partners is an Australia-based company.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice