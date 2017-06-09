Quebecor selling Toronto-area AWS-1 spectrum licence to Rogers for $184 million
MONTREAL — Quebecor's Videotron unit is selling its advanced wireless services spectrum license in the Greater Toronto Area to Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) for about $184 million.
The Montreal-based cable and telecommunications company will use money from the sale to upgrade and expand its high-speed wireless network in Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B) says it has regulatory approval for the transaction, which it expects to close within days.