'Kinky Boots' cake wins Best in Show at design competition

NEW YORK — A New York City baker says nothing about the design competition she just won was a piece of cake — and that's including the cake.

Ashley Holt is the owner of a Brooklyn cake studio. She won Best in Show at the annual New York Cake Show on Sunday with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequins.

The entry was a nod to the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," in keeping with the competition's Broadway theme. It took Holt about four months of on-and-off work to make.

The decorations are edible, but there's no cake underneath. It's meant to be looked at, not eaten.