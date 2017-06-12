'Kinky Boots' cake wins Best in Show at design competition
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A New York City baker says nothing about the design competition she just won was a piece of cake — and that's including the cake.
Ashley Holt is the owner of a Brooklyn cake studio. She won Best in Show at the annual New York Cake Show on Sunday with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequins.
The entry was a nod to the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," in keeping with the competition's Broadway theme. It took Holt about four months of on-and-off work to make.
The decorations are edible, but there's no cake underneath. It's meant to be looked at, not eaten.
The show is the brainchild of Lisa Mansour, whose family has a history in the professional cake decorating business.