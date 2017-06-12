Tech stocks pull TSX stocks lower, as Nasdaq retreats

Toronto's main stock index followed U.S. markets into the red on Monday, as a broadbased drop in technology shares hit Canadian names including BlackBerry and CGI Group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.15 points to 15,458.06, after 90 minutes of trading.

The TSX was up for a short time but lost momentum under pressure from information technology stocks. The sector has made strong gains this year, but some market commentators have expressed concerns about high valuations.

In New York, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index was down 44.06 points to 6,338.32. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30.36 points to 21,241.61 and S&P 500 index shed 4.29 points to 2,427.48,

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.41 cents US, up from Friday's average price of 74.33 cents US.

The July crude contract was up 63 cents at US$46.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up one cent at US$3.05 per mmBTU.