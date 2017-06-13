Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Sears Canada Inc. (TSX:SCC). Department stores. Down 27 cents, or 23.68 per cent, to 87 cents on 378,136 shares. Sears said Tuesday there is "significant doubt" about its future and it could sell or restructure itself. The struggling retailer, which tried to reinvent itself last year with a new corporate logo, said it doesn't expect to have enough cash flow over the next 12 months to meet its obligations. The announcement came as it reported a first-quarter loss of $144.4 million, more than double what it was a year ago. Its revenue slipped by about $90 million to $505.5 million, a decline of 15.2 per cent.