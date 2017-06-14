Cutting truck emissions won't crunch economy: report

OTTAWA — Hauling goods across the country is a major and fast-growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, but addressing the problem isn't an economic doomsday, a new report suggests.

State of Freight, a report released today by the Pembina Institute, says there are no silver bullets to help the trucking and rail industries curb emissions, but there are ways to reduce emissions while continuing to allow the number of shipments to grow.

The report says freight accounts for more than one-tenth of the country's annual emissions, with most of it coming from trucking.

It is also one of the fastest-growing sources of emissions and is expected to surpass those of passenger vehicles in a little more than a decade.

Report co-author Eli Angen says freight is one of the most overlooked sources of emissions, but with clean fuel standards and more emphasis on finding technology to address standards for heavy-duty vehicles, the sector can continue to grow without expanding its negative impact.