Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,170.13, down 209.62 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $3.57 on 9.5 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 56 cents, or 26.79 per cent, to $1.53 on 9.3 million shares. The Montreal-based company is immediately suspending all dividends on common and preferred shares, including previously declared payments that were to be made at the end of this month. Aimia runs Aeroplan and other customer reward programs for various businesses including Air Canada (TSX:AC), its original customer.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 3.02 per cent, to $5.46 on 7.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 48 cents, or 4.20 per cent, to $10.95 on 7.2 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Down 54 cents, or 7.52 per cent, to $6.64 on 6.68 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $3.32 on 6.67 million shares.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Down 86 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $104.46 on 1.7 million shares. The country's largest railway says it will spend $500 million over the next five years on technology to improve its safety and efficiency while also helping to face the potential challenge of driverless trucks. Chief executive Luc Jobin told an investor conference Wednesday that CN will make the investments to improve its own operations and stay ahead of changes to the trucking sector that will evolve quickly over the next decade.

Norsat International Inc. (TSX:NII). Technology. Down 15 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $15 on 47,079 shares. The Vancouver technology company, which is subject to a controversial takeover bid from a Chinese firm, says it may accept a better offer from an American investment fund. Norsat says the deal from Privet Fund Management LLC values it at US$67.3 million, which is slightly above the deal proposed by Hytera Communications.