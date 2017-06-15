US factory output fell 0.4 pct. in May as car sales slump
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory output fell last month as manufacturers cranked out fewer cars, computers and semiconductors, a sign that economic growth remains sluggish.
Factory production slipped 0.4
Overall industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, was unchanged in May. Mining activity posted a large gain for the second straight month, rising 1.6
U.S. manufacturing has shown some signs of life this year after almost no growth in 2015 and 2016. Businesses are investing more in industrial machinery and developers are building more homes, lifting output of construction supplies.
Yet Americans are buying fewer cars, after sales reached record levels last year. They have now fallen for five straight months. Automakers responded by slicing output 2
Still, other reports suggest that manufacturing remains healthy. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said last week that factory activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in May than April. New orders and hiring rose, the group said.
The economy is forecast to grow at a roughly 3