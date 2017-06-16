Business

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal

FILE - This Feb. 7, 2007 file photo shows The Whole Foods Market in Portland, Maine. Online juggernaut Amazon announced Friday, June 16, 2017, that it is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt. Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

FILE - This Feb. 7, 2007 file photo shows The Whole Foods Market in Portland, Maine. Online juggernaut Amazon announced Friday, June 16, 2017, that it is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt. Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

NEW YORK — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc. That marks an 18 per cent premium to Whole Foods closing price on Thursday.

The deal comes a month after Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. The grocery store operator was also under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular