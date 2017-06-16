Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,192.54, up 32.12 points):

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Down seven cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $4.19 on 69.8 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 5.17 per cent, to $3.12 on 53.5 million shares.

Alacer Gold Corp. (TSX:ASR). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.45 per cent, to $2.21 on 46.2 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down four cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $3.50 on 43.2 million shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSX:KLG). Miner. Up nine cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $10.54 on 36.7 million shares.

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG). Miner. Down 24 cents, or 3.45 per cent, to $6.72 on 35.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down $2.70, or 3.58 per cent, to $72.79 on 3.2 million shares; George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN). Grocer. Down $1.70, or 1.41 per cent, to $118.83 on 702,756 shares; Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Grocer. Down $1.29, or 2.90 per cent, to $43.16 on 2.9 million shares; Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMPA.A). Retail. Down 70 cents, or 3.60 per cent, to $18.74 on 906,457 shares. Experts say Amazon's blockbuster deal to buy the Whole Foods supermarket chain in a US$13.7-billion agreement poses a threat to Canada's grocers and could force them to lower prices, enhance technology or boost their e-commerce services.