NewsAlert:Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
NEW YORK — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.
The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.
