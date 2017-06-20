B.C. Liberals say electric vehicles will get $50M boost to funding
Environment Minister says the plan to spend $50 million over five years to add over 4,300 charging stations will be unveiled in Thursday's throne speech.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's Liberals are promising a $50-million jolt to charge up more electric vehicles across the province.
Environment Minister Jordan Sturdy says the Liberals are not letting their minority government status serve as a roadblock to ongoing plans to build up infrastructure to support electric vehicles.
He says Thursday's throne speech includes a plan to spend $50 million over five years to add more than 4,300 charging stations for electric vehicles.
Sturdy's plans are the latest in a series of announcements in advance of the throne speech, including promises to raise monthly welfare rates by $100 and ban corporate and union donations to political parties.
He says he knows the Liberals face a confidence vote in the legislature that could see their defeat, but the electric vehicle initiative is part of the government's plan to put more zero-emission vehicles on the road.
Last month's election saw the Liberals win 43 seats, one seat short of a majority, and the New Democrats and Greens have an agreement to defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote later this month.
