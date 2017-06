Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are easing mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs.

Technology stocks were slightly lower early Tuesday. Apple fell 0.5 per cent and Microsoft gave up 0.4 per cent .

Energy companies were also lower as the price of crude oil fell about 3 per cent . Rig operator Transocean gave up 3.6 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,448.