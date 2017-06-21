Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,148.53, down 1.07 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 13 cents, or 4.98 per cent, to $2.48 on 9.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 24 cents, or 7.50 per cent, to $2.96 on 7.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 30 cents, or 3.18 per cent, to $9.14 on 7.07 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 42 cents, or 3.77 per cent, to $10.72 on 7.05 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 51 cents, or 2.10 per cent, to $23.76 on 4.5 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $1.89 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Down 22 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $23.19 on 214,913 shares. CEO Rafi Ashkenazi told reporters Wednesday after the company's annual meeting that it has its eyes set on India as it looks to grow its online poker business. Shareholders also approved a name change and headquarters relocation to Toronto. Amaya will become The Stars Group in August when its TSX symbol will also change.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down 48 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $93.28 on 2.3 million shares. The bank says it is cutting 450 jobs, primarily from its head office locations in the Greater Toronto Area as it tries to revamp its business in light of shifting client preferences. Royal says it consolidates its business where needed in order to reinvest in areas such as digital, data, new technology and high-growth business areas.