Poor maintenance a factor in fatal Montreal tanker truck explosion: report

MONTREAL — Poorly maintained emergency brakes on a tanker truck are being called a key factor in a spectacular explosion in Montreal last summer that killed the driver of another vehicle.

A report by Quebec's workers health and safety board says the tanker, which was owned by Bombardier Aerospace, stopped on an elevated highway last Aug. 9 when its emergency brakes were suddenly activated.

That led to a pileup involving three other trucks and one car.

Gilbert Prince died when his fuel-laden tanker rammed into a flatbed truck from behind and exploded.

The report is harshly critical of Bombardier because it says its vehicle had previously had similar brake problems.