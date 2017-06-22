Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,219.90, up 71.37 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 3.63 per cent, to $2.39 on 10.1 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up $4.06, or 27.18 per cent, to $19.00 on 9.8 million shares. The embattled mortgage lender hopes a deal with Warren Buffett will help it win back depositors after it was announced that the legendary investor's Berkshire Hathaway will buy a significant stake in the company for $400 million and provide a $2-billion line of credit.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $10.91 on 8.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 28 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $65.28 on 6.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 14 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $9.00 on 5.8 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 2.65 per cent, to $1.94 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: