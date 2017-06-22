SNC-Lavalin sells Montreal headquarters for $170M, will lease building for 20 years

MONTREAL — Engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC) has sold its Montreal head office and an adjacent lot for about $170 million.

The deal with GWL Realty Advisors on behalf of institutional clients also allows SNC to lease the 21-floor building for 20 years.

The downtown building is undergoing renovations to modernize workspaces.

SNC-Lavalin announced last November that it was looking to cut costs by selling its global headquarters, bringing most of its Montreal employees into one location.