Trump, Pence to attend Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's wedding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence plan to be among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin's) weds a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin is to exchange vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Mellon is a former treasury secretary.

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies. Mnuchin is one of the wealthier members of Trump's Cabinet. He also was finance chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows, and recently turned to producing movies. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.