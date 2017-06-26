Cyprus signs deal to build 'Europe's largest casino'

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus has signed a deal with a consortium made up of Melco International, Hard Rock and Cypriot CNS Group to build what officials said will be Europe's largest casino.

Cyprus' Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Monday at a signing ceremony that the casino resort in the coastal town of Limassol, which will cost more than 500 million euros ($558 million) to build, will create around 4,000 new jobs.

Lakkotrypis predicted that the project will attract around 300,000 additional tourists to the east Mediterranean island annually.