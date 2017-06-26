Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,316.02, down 3.54 points):

Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX:R). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 31.82 per cent, to 30 cents on 6.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $2.44 on 6.3 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 73 cents, or 5.68 per cent, to $13.59 on 4.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down six cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $11.17 on 3.9 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up $1.68, or 8.03 per cent, to $22.61 on 3.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down eight cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $23.53 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:PWT). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $1.70 on 449,042 shares. A renamed Penn West Petroleum plans to pursue modest growth over the next three years with spending budgets tightly tied to the price of oil and gas. Shareholders voted 92 per cent in favour of a resolution Monday to change Penn West's name to Obsidian Energy.